Breeze Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:BREZW) Trading Down 1.6%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 96,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 139,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

