Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Lowered by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 381,882 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,112,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.03.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

