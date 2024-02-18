Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.94

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $5.96. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 16,947 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

