Brokerages Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $117.17

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.2 %

ARES opened at $134.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

