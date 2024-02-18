Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price at $109.33

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.33.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
