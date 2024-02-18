Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price at $109.33

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EEFT

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,309,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,383,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 548,457 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.