Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $148.78

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 0.76. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $133.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 717,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

