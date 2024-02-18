Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Price Target at $35.00

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NYSE:RRC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

