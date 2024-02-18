Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEP. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.91.

BEP stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -421.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $186,066,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 3,474,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,552,000 after buying an additional 2,853,217 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

