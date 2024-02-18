Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTX opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

