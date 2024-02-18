BRP (TSE:DOO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.65

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$97.65 and traded as low as C$89.50. BRP shares last traded at C$89.79, with a volume of 64,891 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DOO. UBS Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.46.

BRP Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 210.20%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 9.787944 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

