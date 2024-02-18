BRP (TSE:DOO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.65

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$97.65 and traded as low as C$89.50. BRP shares last traded at C$89.79, with a volume of 64,891 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.46.

The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.48.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 210.20%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 9.787944 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

