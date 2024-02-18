Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Get Bruker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bruker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,724,000 after buying an additional 239,336 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Bruker by 14.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after buying an additional 422,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after buying an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.