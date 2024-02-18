BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) vs. DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Financial Contrast

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BTC Digital and DriveItAway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DriveItAway has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BTC Digital and DriveItAway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.19 $7.69 million N/A N/A DriveItAway $2.19 million 0.48 $320,000.00 N/A N/A

BTC Digital has higher revenue and earnings than DriveItAway.

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and DriveItAway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BTC Digital beats DriveItAway on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

