BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.71

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.84. BTCS shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 243,486 shares changing hands.

BTCS Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS during the first quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS during the first quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BTCS by 103.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTCS by 98.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 173,802 shares in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

