Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Shares Up 1.1%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$54.48 and last traded at C$54.46. Approximately 5,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 19,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.87.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.53.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

