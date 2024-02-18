Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $260.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $290.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.97. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $189.30 and a 52 week high of $315.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.