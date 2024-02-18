CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAE. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

Shares of CAE opened at C$25.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90. CAE has a 1-year low of C$24.75 and a 1-year high of C$33.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.56.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

