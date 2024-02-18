Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

