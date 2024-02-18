Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 310,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 368,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $6,586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 209,892 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,456,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of TLRY opened at $1.92 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

About Tilray

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

