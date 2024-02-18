Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393,787 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

