Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 47.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

