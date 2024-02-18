Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 101.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 434,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 218,408 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 141,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $685.61 million, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52.

Insteel Industries Cuts Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.07 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

