Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 43.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Scholastic by 21.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 383.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Scholastic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

