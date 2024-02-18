Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

