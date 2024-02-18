Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 959.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 501,774 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Westlake by 420.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after buying an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $31,719,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $30,261,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake stock opened at $144.15 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.23.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

