Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after buying an additional 5,447,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,803,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after buying an additional 239,682 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,024,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,565,000 after buying an additional 216,008 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,861,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after buying an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,598,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

