Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,442 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Olympic Steel worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 49.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after buying an additional 209,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after buying an additional 186,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 165.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 126,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ZEUS opened at $70.24 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

