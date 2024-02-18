Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,079 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Scholastic in the third quarter worth $672,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Scholastic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter worth $651,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Scholastic by 47.9% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHL shares. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Scholastic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $40.47 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Scholastic Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Stories

