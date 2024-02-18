Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,212 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 213.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

GRBK stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $59.30.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

