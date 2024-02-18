Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,387 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 61.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 178.6% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 208,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,935 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.50. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

