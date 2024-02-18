Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 393,787 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393,787 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,593,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,612,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

