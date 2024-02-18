Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

ZEUS opened at $70.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $781.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.65. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

