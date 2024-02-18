Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $32,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,789,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

