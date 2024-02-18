Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 151,860 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000. Juniper Networks makes up 2.3% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. 2,049,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

