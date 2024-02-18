Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Invests $6.85 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.7% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.13. 2,237,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,843. The company has a market cap of $439.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $474.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

