Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 166,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000. Williams Companies accounts for about 3.0% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WMB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,773,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

