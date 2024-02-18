Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000. ONEOK makes up about 3.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,826. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

