Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$137.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$117.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$132.28.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.2 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$127.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$117.83. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.1500975 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.