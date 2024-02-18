Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$3.25

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
BB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
BlackBerry Trading Down 1.8 %
Insider Activity at BlackBerry
In related news, Director Philip Gordon Brace bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$97,650.00. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
