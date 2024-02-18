Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$3.25

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$3.50 and a 12-month high of C$7.82.

In related news, Director Philip Gordon Brace bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$97,650.00. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

