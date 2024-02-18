Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.93.

Shares of CM opened at C$61.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$47.44 and a 1 year high of C$64.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6411379 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

