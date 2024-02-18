Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Bought by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Capital Southwest makes up about 0.5% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Southwest worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

CSWC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 239,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $26.17.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 97.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

