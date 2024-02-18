Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 51.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 142,942 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $3,028,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CAH opened at $104.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.