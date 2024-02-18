Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.5255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

