CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

CBIZ Stock Up 1.7 %

CBZ stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.80.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.60%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

