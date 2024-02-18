CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. 2,666,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,103.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

