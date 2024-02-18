Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CETX opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $11.45.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
