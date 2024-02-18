CenterBook Partners LP Buys 618,331 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 112.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,331 shares during the period. Harmonic makes up approximately 1.4% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 841.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,597 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in Harmonic by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,968,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after acquiring an additional 748,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 640,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Stock Performance

HLIT stock remained flat at $13.67 on Friday. 1,571,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,810. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.