CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,521 shares during the period. Equinox Gold comprises about 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,296,000 after buying an additional 1,292,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 235,219 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 18.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,180,000 after buying an additional 929,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after buying an additional 149,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. 1,247,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,362. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

