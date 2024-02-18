CenterBook Partners LP Has $4.55 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $33.82 on Friday, reaching $3,716.84. The company had a trading volume of 209,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,382.54 and a one year high of $3,844.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,546.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3,230.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

