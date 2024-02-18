CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.
