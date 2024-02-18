CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVOFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

CervoMed Price Performance

Shares of CRVO opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18. CervoMed has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

